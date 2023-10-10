Spooked foreign biker crashes on Siam Country Club Road

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 8 – An elderly foreigner suffered severe injuries after crashing his Yamaha Fino motorcycle on Phornprapanimit Road (Siam Country Club) in east Pattaya. The injured rider, identified as 66-year-old Mr. Bashford George Ongard, who suffered head injuries was given emergency treatment on the spot before being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.







Adding a twist to the narrative, a passenger car, driven by another foreign national, was discovered nearby. The driver clarified that he was in the process of reversing but had not yet descended onto the road. The motorcycle rider, Mr. Ongard, allegedly spooked, lost control, and fell, resulting in injuries. There was no collision between the two vehicles.

Local authorities are presently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to ascertain the precise cause of the incident.













