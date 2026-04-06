Australian man rescued after climbing hotel balcony in Pattaya over relationship dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 59-year-old Australian man was safely rescued after reportedly attempting to jump from a hotel balcony in central Pattaya in what authorities believe was a relationship-related incident.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station, along with Tourist Police, were called to a hotel in Soi Buakhao, South Pattaya, at around 10:30 a.m. on April 4, after reports that a foreign man was standing outside a third-floor balcony and appeared to be in distress.

At the scene, officers found the foreign national standing outside the balcony of a four-storey hotel. Staff and police attempted to calm him down as he was persuaded to return inside the room. Although he initially began to climb back into safety, he reportedly became agitated again upon seeing officers and attempted to move toward the edge once more.

Police then successfully restrained and pulled him to safety without injury, drawing relief from nearby residents and tourists.

Preliminary information suggests the man had been staying at the hotel and may have been distressed after a disagreement with his transgender partner, who had left the room earlier in the morning. Reports indicate he had been seen on the balcony for several hours before the incident, repeatedly climbing in and out of the railing area.

Authorities stated that the man has reportedly exhibited similar behaviour on previous occasions. Immigration Police in Chonburi have been contacted, with consideration being given to further action, including possible repatriation, pending review.







































