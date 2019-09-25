Speeding driver loses control in rain storm

Boonchop Pungphan, 55, receive multiple injuries when he lost control of his pickup while speeding during a heavy rain storm.

Eyewitness Thanapol Polpan told police Boonchop was driving in the far right lane at a high speed when he lost control on the wet roads and crashed into a large high voltage electric post and the fence in front of the Rubber Land Department Store on Sukhumvit Road in Central Pattaya.

The accident occurred around 1.30am on Sept. 23.

The Mazda BT 20 pick-up truck was totaled. Moreover, glass scraps and spare parts littered the road.

Boonchop was sent to hospital for medical care.