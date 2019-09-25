Reckless driver injured in crash

A woman was injured when she lost control of her car and rammed a parked car, the accident resulting in her car landing on its roof.

Panida Lainai, 37, received minor injuries at 8 pm Sept. 22, after wrecking her white Mazda in Soi Pratamnak 5, South Pattaya.

Witnesses said Panida entered the soi at speed, lost control, and clipped the rear of a parked Toyota Camry. The impact flipped her car upside down, coming to rest on its roof.

Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation rescue workers provided first aid and took her to hospital for further treatment.