Pattaya holds meeting to standardize public spaces and water tourism operations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a session of the Committee on Public Space Regulations and the Committee on Water Tourism Operations. Attendees included the Mayor’s assistant secretaries, department heads, Pattaya City Council members, Pattaya Police, and representatives from the Pattaya Regional Harbor Office, November 26.

The meeting focused on organizing public vendors and water-based tourism activities to ensure safety, order, and compliance with the Ministry of Interior regulations on public sales (2003). Key discussions included designated concession areas, draft announcements for selecting authorized vendors, and standards for water tourism services such as Sea Walker excursions, jet skis, scooters, and water skiing.

The committee reviewed operational guidelines, revocation criteria, and enforcement measures to ensure businesses operate legally, safely, and in line with Pattaya’s image as an international tourist destination.









































