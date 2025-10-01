South Pattaya to enforce odd-even parking from Sukhumvit to Wat Chaimongkol starting Oct 1

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials are stepping up efforts to implement the new odd-even parking rules along South Pattaya Road, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving road safety. Starting October 1, vehicles will only be allowed to park on designated sides of the road depending on whether the date is odd or even.

Over the past week, municipal officers have been actively distributing informational leaflets to residents, tourists, and motorists at key locations along South Pattaya Road, from the entrance at Sukhumvit Road to the Wat Chaimongkol intersection. The campaign is designed to ensure that everyone understands the new regulations before enforcement begins.







City authorities emphasized that the initiative is meant to create awareness and encourage cooperation rather than punish drivers. “Our goal is to help everyone understand the rules so Pattaya becomes safer and more convenient for all,” said an official from the Pattaya municipal office.

With the start of the odd-even rule approaching, drivers are urged to follow the guidelines to avoid fines and help improve traffic flow in the busy tourist area.





































