Pattaya Beach shines as tourists brave unpredictable weather

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain and strong winds across Pattaya and the Eastern region, raising concerns of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Thunderstorms are forecast to affect about 70 percent of the eastern provinces, with particularly heavy downpours expected in Chachoengsao, Chonburi including Pattaya, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Residents in low-lying communities, near waterways, or at the base of hills are urged to be on alert for sudden flooding and overflowing rivers.







The unsettled weather is being driven by a strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand. Coastal areas are likely to experience strong winds and rough seas, with waves reaching two to three meters and climbing higher during thunderstorms. Authorities have advised small boats to remain ashore until conditions improve.

For Pattaya and the wider eastern region, forecasters expect thunderstorms with heavy rain in some areas, temperatures ranging from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, southwest winds at 20 to 40 kilometers per hour, and sea conditions with waves up to three meters and more than three meters in storm zones.



Local officials in Pattaya and Chonburi have mobilized flood prevention systems and emergency response teams as the rainy season continues to intensify. Residents and visitors are advised to monitor weather updates closely and exercise caution when traveling.



































