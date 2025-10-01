Discover Paradise at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Step into a world where tranquillity meets luxury at Thai Garden Resort, an oasis of serenity in the heart of vibrant Pattaya. Nestled within 28,000 sqm of lush tropical gardens, adorned with exquisite Thai sculptures and one-of-a-kind bonsai trees, this resort promises an unforgettable escape from the everyday.

Spacious Comfort, Modern Elegance

Indulge in our 54 sqm suites, thoughtfully designed to combine spacious comfort with contemporary amenities. Every suite is a sanctuary of relaxation, perfect for couples, families, or long-stay guests seeking a home away from home. For a truly immersive experience, our Poolside Deluxe Rooms offer 45 sqm of indoor luxury with a private outdoor terrace, allowing you to enjoy your own garden retreat beside our illuminated lagoon pool.

Swim, Soak & Sunbathe in Style

At the heart of Thai Garden Resort lies our 63-meter saltwater lagoon-style pool, one of the largest in Pattaya and meticulously maintained to near-drinking water quality. Four whirlpool Jacuzzis and 230 sun loungers set amidst tropical gardens create the perfect environment for relaxation, fun, and sun-soaked bliss.

Gastronomy That Delights

Savor every moment at Thai Garden Oasis Restaurant, where guest satisfaction is our passion. Begin your day with our celebrated breakfast buffet, then indulge in an à la carte menu featuring international cuisine and authentic Thai favorites. Each Saturday, experience our themed dinner buffet, showcasing a rotation of German classics, Mediterranean specialties, international favorites, and sizzling barbecue delights.

Rejuvenate Your Senses

Embrace complete wellness at our serene spa, designed to restore balance, soothe the body, and refresh the mind. Every detail is curated to elevate your comfort and rejuvenation, ensuring that your stay is as restorative as it is memorable.



Unbeatable Location

Perfectly positioned in Pattaya’s most upscale area, Thai Garden Resort is just 100 meters from Terminal 21 and within 1 km of Pattaya Beach, Tiffany’s Show, and premier shopping destinations. Luxury, convenience, and natural beauty converge here.

Escape to Thai Garden Resort Pattaya — where tropical gardens, lavish suites, and world-class amenities await to create the ultimate sanctuary for your next getaway. Visit thaigarden.com to book your unforgettable stay.



































