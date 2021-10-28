Pattaya police arrest online scammers

Pattaya police arrested suspects in an online scam that bilked both careless clothing shoppers and gullible chatters.

Acting on a warrant from the Chachoengsao Court police arrested the group of scammers on Oct 26 at an undisclosed location.







Police said the scammers set up a fake clothing-sales page on Facebook called “Mamee Size” and stole shoppers’ 50-percent deposits.

Police again reminded people that no one should shop on Facebook, as it has no buyer protection, no insurance and no way to verify identifies. Never send money for anything to anyone on Facebook or any social network.



The group also used the WhatsApp messaging app, also owned by Facebook, to contact people and offer them free gifts for a processing fee. Once the fee was paid, the scammers disappeared and kept the money. Police withheld the names of the scam suspects for further investigation.



























