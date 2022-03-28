South Pattaya gay club raided afterhours for 2nd time

For the second time in less than a year, a South Pattaya gay club was raided for operating long after legal hours.

Police stormed the Casanova Club on Soi Korpai around 1:30 a.m. March 27 following a tip by angry neighbors. The same club was raided April 5 last year at 2:30 a.m. when more than 100 men and transgender women were found shoulder-to-shoulder, none wearing face masks or practicing social distancing.

Several clubgoers tested positive for methamphetamine use and were arrested, along with the club’s manager.

































