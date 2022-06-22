South Pattaya construction leaves trail of dust, broken sidewalks

Unable to do anything about the disruption of major roadwork that will last until January, South Pattaya business owners said they at least want sidewalks repaired and dust suppressed.

The ongoing project to lay new drainage pipes between Soi Buakhao and Walking Street along South Road has proved a disastrous disruption to traffic and business in South Pattaya. Only one lane of Second Road is open near South Road and breakneck work by contractors has caused sidewalks near the construction zone to collapse.







Business owners appealed to City Councilman Nikom Sangkaew June 20 to require the contractor to not only be more conscientious about the damage they’re causing, but repair the sidewalks and tamp down the dust they’re generating.



Massage shop owners near the intersection said customers and staff have tripped and been injured on the broken footpath and parlors have lost business due to all the dust.

Nikom was noncommittal, simply saying he would explore what could be done.































