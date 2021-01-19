2 hurt as SUV plows into Sriracha shops

Two people were injured when an SUV plowed into four shops in Sriracha.

The two unidentified victims were owners of a flower shop and three restaurants at Udomkit Plaza 2 in Nong Kham.







The unidentified 39-year-old driver of a Bangkok Mitsubishi Pajero said she was turning at a T-junction, headed to work at the Laem Chabang Industrial Estate when a motorcyclist cut her off.

Startled, she hit the accelerator instead of the brake, crashing into a road sign and bouncing off into parked motorcycles and then the shophouses.

Thonglod Kumjansri, owner of an Issan food restaurant, said he saw the SUV coming at his business and tried to pull his girlfriend to safety. She suffered minor injuries.































