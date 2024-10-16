South Korean detainee sparks controversy with jail review clip, revealed to be Banglamung Police Station holding cell

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos erupted after a South Korean detainee posted a video online, showing a supposedly comfortable Thai prison where he could use a mobile phone freely, October 16. However, authorities have clarified that the clip was filmed inside a holding cell at the Banglamung Police Station, Chonburi, while the detainee awaited transfer to Bangkok’s Immigration Bureau for deportation.



The viral video, originally shared by South Korean media, depicted a man identified as Mr. Seo Jungnam, a 44-year-old South Korean national, reviewing what he claimed to be a prison cell in Thailand. He described the accommodations as comfortable and noted that he could even use a mobile phone, a stark contrast to what is allowed for Thai prisoners. This led to widespread criticism online, prompting the Department of Corrections to clarify that the video was not filmed in a Thai prison.

According to initial investigations, Mr. Seo had been arrested by Chonburi Immigration Police on October 3, for overstaying his visa. He was apprehended while hiding in a room located on Soi Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya. He was later transferred to the Nongprue Police Station for legal processing and was scheduled for deportation after being fined by the Pattaya Provincial Court.

On October 14, Chonburi Immigration officers retrieved Mr. Seo from the Banglamung Police Station to transfer him to Bangkok for deportation. While awaiting this transfer, the now-infamous video was secretly filmed.







Further revelations from authorities indicate that Mr. Seo is wanted in South Korea for his involvement in a drug smuggling operation. He is accused of conspiring to send 38.46 grams of methamphetamine (ice) hidden in coffee and nut packaging from Thailand to South Korea in December 2023. South Korean authorities intercepted the package and, after investigating, identified Mr. Seo as a key figure in the operation. His capture was the result of cooperation between Thai and South Korean authorities.

The video, which spread widely on social media, has been met with heavy criticism, particularly regarding the improper behavior of Mr. Seo and perceived lapses in police supervision. Authorities are now conducting further investigations into the incident.







































