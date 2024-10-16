Firework displays lighting up the sky, live entertainment and local food vendors on Pattaya Beach Nov 29-30

THAILAND EVENT: Get ready for a spectacular night sky at the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024!

Date: 29-30 November 2024

Location: Pattaya Beach, Chonburi Province







Join us for an unforgettable event featuring magnificent firework displays by international teams that will light up the sky over Pattaya. Enjoy live entertainment and local food vendors that will make this festival a blast for everyone!

Don’t miss this chance to capture special moments and experience an amazing evening together! (TAT)

