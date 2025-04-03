Pattaya Police close off Soi 6 to fine and remove obstructive sidecar vendors and baht-buses

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya traffic police officers conducted a thorough operation targeting street vendors using three-wheeled carts and sidecars to sell goods such as food and clothing in Soi 6, Pattaya on April 2. This action was taken following numerous complaints from the public about these vehicles obstructing traffic and causing severe congestion in the area.

The police divided their team into two units to block the entrance and exit of the Soi, ensuring efficient enforcement. Upon inspection, several three-wheeled cart vendors were found parked within the Soi, leading to the immediate issuance of digital fines and confiscation of identification documents. Vendors were required to pay fines on the spot.







Additionally, police cracked down on motor vehicles and motorcycles parked illegally in restricted zones, such as red-and-white zones along Second Road and the beach area. Cars without owners present were also subjected to wheel clamps and fines. The enforcement extended to public transportation vehicles, including baht-buses and taxis, found double-parking near Soi 6 beach to wait for tourists.

Traffic Inspector, Pol. Lt. Col. Phanuphong Nimsuwan stated that due to the increased complaints about traffic congestion caused by illegal parking and street vending, the police are committed to strict enforcement. Vendors are urged not to obstruct traffic flow within Sois or streets, and public transportation vehicles are strictly prohibited from double parking or parking in restricted areas. The Pattaya police will continue to enforce these measures diligently.







































