Songkran, Thailand’s deadliest time on the roads – Pattaya among the worst hit

PATTAYA, Thailand – Songkran, Thailand’s traditional New Year festival, is known for its fun-filled water fights, family reunions, and cultural celebrations. However, it also marks the period when the country faces its highest rate of road accidents, with a significant rise in fatalities and injuries. During this time, Pattaya, known for its vibrant tourist scene and packed streets, becomes one of the hotspots for traffic chaos and accidents.

The combination of increased travel, alcohol consumption, and distractions from water-throwing celebrations leads to a hazardous driving environment. Many people take to the roads to return home for the holiday or to visit relatives, significantly increasing the number of vehicles. In cities like Pattaya, where traffic is already dense due to tourism, the congestion during Songkran can be overwhelming. The streets fill with tourists and locals, some of whom are not familiar with the area, while others may be distracted by the ongoing water fights. These factors, combined with speeding and reckless driving, create the perfect storm for accidents.







Alcohol also plays a significant role in Songkran’s road safety crisis. During the celebrations, many people indulge in drinking, and with the roads often packed with traffic, it’s not uncommon to see drivers operating vehicles under the influence. This dangerous mix of alcohol and heavy traffic leads to increased road rage, risky driving behaviors, and ultimately, a higher number of accidents.

Pattaya is especially vulnerable during Songkran, given its large influx of both local and international visitors. The city’s notorious traffic jams are exacerbated by the festival, with roads becoming bottlenecked and pedestrians often crossing without regard for traffic. Water-throwing typically happens in the streets, and in some areas, the constant distractions make it harder for drivers to concentrate, leading to collisions.



Local authorities in Pattaya and across Thailand make significant efforts to combat the spike in accidents during Songkran, including heightened police presence, roadblocks, and awareness campaigns. However, despite these measures, the combination of festive behaviors, road conditions, and human error still contributes to the high number of accidents.

With the country preparing for the 2025 Songkran festival, experts are urging for greater safety measures, including stronger enforcement against drunk driving, public awareness on safe travel, and better traffic management, especially in tourist-heavy cities like Pattaya. The goal is not only to celebrate the Thai New Year but to ensure that the festivities don’t come at the cost of lives lost on the roads.



























