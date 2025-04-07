Monk proposes innovative idea to replace floral wreaths with school uniforms to support low-income communities

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Wat Samakkhi Banphot (Wat Nok), located in Bang Saray, Sattahip District, Chonburi, local media reported a unique initiative introduced by Phra Kru Kasemkitthisophon (Ajarn Joi), the head monk of Phlu Ta Luang Subdistrict and abbot of Wat Samakkhi Banphot. The temple has proposed to replace traditional floral wreaths with school uniform wreaths and rice packets at funerals. The decision comes after the temple found that floral wreaths, which wilt after a few days, become waste and contribute to environmental pollution, especially when burned.







Phra Kru Kasemkitthisophon shared that, in the past, families of the deceased would bring floral wreaths in large quantities, but the flowers would quickly wilt and had to be discarded. Since the government has prohibited the burning of such materials, it posed additional challenges. To address this, the temple started a campaign three years ago, replacing floral wreaths with rice packets, which could be distributed to local communities. These rice packets were given out during religious ceremonies, particularly on Buddhist holy days.

Recently, due to economic difficulties and the rising cost of education, the temple introduced the idea of using school uniforms as an alternative to floral wreaths. This idea was supported by temple followers and the local community, who donated over ten school uniforms to create the wreaths. Now, the temple has fully transitioned to using school uniforms instead of flowers, and students in need have already benefited from this initiative.



Phra Kru Kasemkitthisophon also emphasized that the temple no longer charges for funeral services, including the use of water, electricity, or the funeral hall, and has been offering these services free of charge for the past 3-4 years. The only costs incurred are for funeral-related expenses such as transportation and cremation. The temple encourages people to donate school uniforms or rice packets for use in these new wreaths to help support those in need.



























