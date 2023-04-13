Songkran road-safety center opens in East Pattaya

Nongprue Subdistrict opened its Road Safety Center for the Songkran “dangerous days”.

Banglamung District Chief Winai Inpitak opened the traffic enter April 11 at the Mitrkamol intersection on Siam Country Club Road with civil defense volunteers, Nongprue administrators and police.

Songkran every year sees a spike in Thailand’s already ridiculous number of traffic accidents and fatalities due the huge numbers of drunk drivers and motorcyclists not wearing helmets.







Nongprue’s safety center makes a stab at imposing at least some traffic discipline to prevent and reduce accidents while also assisting tourists.

Staff will provide route advice and do safety checks from April 11-17. The center opened with a donation of motorcycle helmets to bikers who passed by.















