Crocked driver with 0.225% blood-alcohol arrested in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
A motorcyclist is given the compulsory breathalyzer test at the police checkpoint on Pattaya Second Road near the Dolphin Roundabout.

Pattaya police arrested a drunk driver behind the wheel despite being more than four times over the legal limit.

The unidentified driver was caught around 1 a.m. April 11 at a checkpoint set up on Pattaya Second Road near the Dolphin Roundabout.

A breathalyzer test found the driver had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.225%. Thailand’s legal limit is 0.05%.



Pattaya police are vowing to crack down hard on drunk drivers during this year’s Songkran holidays.

If convicted, drunk drivers face a year in jail and/or a fine of up to 20,000 baht for a first offense. Second-time offenders within two years of the first DUI can get two years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht and see their license suspended.


Pattaya police have vowed to crack down hard on drunk drivers during this year’s Songkran holidays.







