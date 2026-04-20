Walking Street Pattaya packed as Songkran water battles continue into the night

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Walking Street, one of the city’s most famous nightlife districts, was packed with tourists as Wan Lai Songkran celebrations continued late into the night, with water play activity showing no sign of slowing down.

Large numbers of both Thai and international visitors gathered along the street, where entertainment venues, pubs, beer bars, and restaurants placed water buckets outside and played loud music to create a festive atmosphere.







Tourists engaged in continuous water splashing and spraying, turning the entire area into a high-energy water fight zone. The atmosphere remained lively and crowded well into the night, with many venues continuing operations as celebrations peaked.

The combination of nightlife entertainment and Songkran water activities kept Walking Street fully active throughout April 19, before the city’s Wan Lai celebrations gradually came to a close later that night, ending this year’s peak Songkran festivities in Pattaya on a high note.































