Walking Street Pattaya packed as Songkran water battles continue into the night

By Pattaya Mail
0
194
Crowds of Thai and foreign tourists pack Walking Street Pattaya as Songkran water celebrations continue late into the night.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Walking Street, one of the city’s most famous nightlife districts, was packed with tourists as Wan Lai Songkran celebrations continued late into the night, with water play activity showing no sign of slowing down.

Large numbers of both Thai and international visitors gathered along the street, where entertainment venues, pubs, beer bars, and restaurants placed water buckets outside and played loud music to create a festive atmosphere.



Tourists engaged in continuous water splashing and spraying, turning the entire area into a high-energy water fight zone. The atmosphere remained lively and crowded well into the night, with many venues continuing operations as celebrations peaked.

The combination of nightlife entertainment and Songkran water activities kept Walking Street fully active throughout April 19, before the city’s Wan Lai celebrations gradually came to a close later that night, ending this year’s peak Songkran festivities in Pattaya on a high note.

Beer bars and nightlife venues set up water buckets outside as visitors join continuous water fights along Walking Street.

Tourists enjoy music, lights, and water play in front of entertainment venues during peak Wan Lai celebrations in Pattaya.
Tourists armed with water guns take part in nonstop Songkran water battles along Walking Street, soaking crowds in the final night of celebrations.

Foam parties erupt inside nightlife venues as visitors dance and celebrate amid bubbles, adding to the high-energy Wan Lai atmosphere in Pattaya.














RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR