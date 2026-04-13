Soi 6 comes alive as Pattaya kicks off Songkran water fun with lively bar scene

PATTAYA, Thailand – The first day of Songkran celebrations (April 12) brought a surge of energy to Soi 6 Pattaya, as beer bar operators and tourists kicked off water festivities in full swing.

Located along Pattaya Beach Road, the popular nightlife strip quickly transformed into a vibrant splash zone, with both Thai and international visitors joining in the fun. Armed with water guns, revelers filled the street, creating a lively and colorful atmosphere that drew attention from passersby.







The area, known for its dense concentration of beer bars, proved once again to be a magnet for tourists during Songkran. Business owners joined in the celebrations, helping to create a festive environment that boosted the city’s holiday spirit.

Celebrations along Soi 6 are expected to continue daily through April 19, culminating in Pattaya’s Wan Lai festivities, one of the most anticipated extensions of the Songkran holiday.































