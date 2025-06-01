Some expats may smile, but the absence of Chinese tourists in Pattaya and Bangkok hurts more than you think

PATTAYA, Thailand – Some long-term visitors in Pattaya may quietly welcome the slower pace, fewer buses, and shorter queues. But behind the smiles, Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy is feeling the pressure from an absence that’s growing harder to ignore — the Chinese traveler.

Once the backbone of Thailand’s mass tourism engine, Chinese tourists are now increasingly choosing alternative destinations like Japan and Vietnam. According to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), charter flights from China to Thailand could drop by as much as 68% later this year. The data shows a sharp change in preferences: while Japan has seen flight increases of 53% compared to last year, Thailand faces cancellations, shrinking capacity, and rising ticket prices.







The economic impact is deep and widespread. In Bangkok, the effects are especially visible in once-bustling street food neighborhoods like Yaowarat (Chinatown) and Banthat Thong Road, where Chinese tourists made up a large share of nightly foot traffic. Vendors report quieter streets, fewer queues, and, in some cases, permanent closures. These iconic areas — known for their vibrant food scenes — are feeling the absence of Chinese customers more than most, as the economic ripple reaches far beyond just the tourist hotspots.

Meanwhile, in Pattaya, local businesses that once catered almost exclusively to group tours and high-spending Chinese travelers are having to rethink their survival. From empty beachfront seafood restaurants to dormant souvenir markets, the city is facing a quieter — and less profitable — high season. While Western visitors and digital nomads are returning in steady numbers, they tend to spend differently and often avoid the high-volume shopping and dining habits typical of group travelers from China.



The Thai tourism industry is sounding the alarm. Adith Chairattananon, Secretary-General of the ATTA, warns that the drop in Chinese tourism is not just about visitor numbers — it threatens the livelihoods of 4.6 million tourism sector workers, with another 10.6 million in related industries potentially affected. Private operators are already lobbying the Thai government through the Federation of Thai Tourism Associations (FETTA), requesting urgent measures to reverse the trend.

Among the proposals: inviting top Chinese leaders to Thailand for the 50th anniversary of Thai-China diplomatic relations on July 1, improving public safety perceptions through international media campaigns, and revisiting the visa-free policy by reducing the maximum stay to 15 days to align with diplomatic expectations.



FETTA also urges support for 1,000 special charter flights, which could bring an estimated 200,000 tourists and generate over 10 billion baht in revenue. Funding of 500 million baht has been proposed for the initiative, alongside an additional 50 million baht for marketing roadshows across China and other emerging Chinese-speaking markets.

For now, the smiles may still be visible in Pattaya and Bangkok — but they’re stretched thinner than ever. Behind them lies an increasingly fragile tourism ecosystem, one that needs more than just Western wanderers to survive.

































