Engine Breakdown – Thailand no longer a tourist paradise as scams, safety fears, and regional rivals take a toll

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s tourism industry, once a pillar of its economy, is now facing serious challenges that could derail the country’s ambitious goals for 2025. Despite a wide range of incentives and visa-free schemes, the number of international tourists entering Thailand is actually declining.

From January 1 to May 18, Thailand welcomed 13.41 million international tourists, a 1.75% drop compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. These visitors generated 632.91 billion baht in revenue—still far off the 3 trillion baht target set by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which is hoping for 40 million foreign visitors this year.







The top five countries for tourist arrivals are:

China – 1,829,439

Malaysia – 1,731,660

Russia – 932,066

India – 879,942

South Korea – 637,553

Despite aggressive tourism campaigns, visa waivers for 93 countries, and cooperation with airlines, online travel agencies, and tour operators, Thailand is still struggling to attract visitors. Global economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions, and fierce regional competition—especially from Vietnam—are key factors dragging Thailand down.

One major concern is safety, particularly for Chinese tourists. In recent years, warnings have circulated online about risks such as kidnappings, organ trafficking, and scams involving criminal syndicates. Vietnam, with its lower costs and improving infrastructure, is quickly winning over Chinese travelers who are wary of visiting Thailand.



There are also long-standing issues eroding Thailand’s image:

Overcharging and scams by taxis, tuk-tuks, and vendors

Lack of price transparency

Petty crime and drug access in tourist zones

The decriminalization of cannabis has also raised red flags. Corporate groups from abroad that once brought employees to Thailand for conferences and seminars are now canceling trips after workers reportedly experimented with cannabis and even tried to smuggle it back—sometimes getting arrested at immigration checkpoints.



Most recently, UK media reported that backpackers are being targeted by Thai criminal gangs who offer them free holidays in paradise-style destinations like Koh Samui, along with drugs and alcohol, and pay them £2,000 (87,800 baht) to carry “packages” back to the UK—packages that often turn out to be cannabis or other drugs. Many young travelers have already been caught and arrested.

If the Thai government fails to respond urgently to these issues, the country risks losing its status as a top global destination—and with it, one of its most crucial economic engines.

































