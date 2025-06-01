Exposing Price Gouging – Thai woman pretends to be a foreigner, gets quoted outrageous taxi fare to Siam

PATTAYA, Thailand – Drama over Thai taxis isn’t over yet! A Thai woman disguised herself as a foreign tourist and took a taxi for a 10-kilometer ride to Siam, only to be quoted fares as high as 700 baht. The incident has reignited fierce online criticism of Thailand’s taxi services.

The issue of overcharging by Thai taxi drivers has resurfaced on social media after a Facebook user named Ketmanee Bualuang shared her shocking experience. She decided to conduct a personal experiment by pretending to be a foreign tourist and hailed taxis from the Bangkok suburbs, aiming to reach central Bangkok — specifically, the Siam area, which is only about 10 kilometers away.

Instead of receiving the famous Thai smile or a warm “Welcome to Thailand,” she was repeatedly quoted flat rates with no meter usage. The prices were shockingly inflated and inconsistent.







From 200 to 700 Baht for Just 10 Kilometers

Ketmanee reported that the first taxi she flagged down asked for 200 baht — already considerably higher than the standard metered fare. When she tried a second cab, the driver asked for 300 baht. But the most outrageous demand came from the third taxi, whose driver asked for 700 baht, citing reasons like “traffic jam” and “this road is hard to drive.” He also flatly refused to use the meter, despite the trip being a short 10 kilometers.

The incident triggered a fresh wave of public backlash online, reigniting long-standing complaints about Thai taxi services — particularly the issues of refusing to use meters and charging unjustified flat rates. Both locals and tourists often face these problems, which has led to a growing mistrust in Thailand’s public transportation system.

Are Thai Taxis Incapable of Change? Netizens React

Ketmanee’s post quickly went viral, with thousands of netizens flooding the comments. Many shared similar experiences, especially in tourist-heavy areas like airports, shopping malls, and tourist attractions.

One commenter wrote in frustration:

“When I’m in Japan, I feel confident in both the quality and the price of taxi services. But in my own country, I have to be afraid of being ripped off.”



Another quipped:

“700 baht? That’s enough for a round-trip flight to Pattaya!”

While a few users sympathized with taxi drivers and acknowledged the rising cost of living, the majority insisted that refusing to use the meter and inflating prices was simply unacceptable, especially when compared to app-based ride services, which offer transparency, clear pricing, and the ability to report problems after the ride.





Traditional Taxis vs. Ride-Hailing Apps: A Clear Disparity

Many Thai commuters have shifted to using ride-hailing apps like Grab, Bolt, or InDrive, citing convenience, safety, and price certainty. Meanwhile, some traditional taxi drivers argue that these apps create unfair competition.

Recently, a group of taxi drivers submitted a petition to the Thai Government House, protesting the decision to allow ride-hailing services like Grab to pick up passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport — a territory previously reserved for traditional airport taxis. They claim that this decision takes away their income and called for protective measures for traditional taxi operators.

However, many passengers stand firm in their belief that:

“Choosing a ride service is a passenger’s right.”

They argue that if traditional taxis want people to return, they must improve their service quality to match the app-based alternatives.

Is the Meter Issue a Few Bad Apples or a Broken System?

One key question remains: is this problem caused by just a few rogue drivers, or is it a sign of systemic failure?

According to transportation experts, the repeated nature of these incidents points to weak law enforcement. Many taxi drivers operate without fear of penalties. Even if they are caught, the fines are minor, allowing them to return to the same behavior quickly. Moreover, the process of issuing taxi licenses fails to sufficiently vet driver quality and integrity, leading to public distrust in the safety and fairness of the system.







Tourists Getting Scammed: A Threat to Thailand’s Image?

Ketmanee may be Thai, but her social experiment aimed to see what would happen if she were perceived as a foreigner — and the results were telling. Her experience reflects the vulnerability of actual foreign tourists, many of whom also fall prey to inflated fares and poor service. These problems could damage Thailand’s international reputation as a tourist destination.

Several travel websites now include warnings about using taxis in Thailand — especially at airports and bus terminals — and recommend using ride-hailing apps instead to avoid being scammed. Over time, this kind of advice may erode trust in Thailand’s transport sector and push tourists toward countries with better public transportation standards.







How Can We Solve the Taxi Scamming Problem?

To fix the issue of taxi overcharging in a sustainable way, multiple sectors must work together — including the Department of Land Transport, tourism authorities, tourist police, and private companies. Here are some proposed solutions:

Enforce stricter monitoring of taxis that refuse to use meters

Use technology like CCTV, GPS, and real-time complaint systems to catch and penalize offenders quickly. Provide ongoing education and training for taxi drivers

Improve their professionalism and rebuild trust in the traditional taxi industry. Integrate traditional taxis into ride-hailing apps

Allow registered taxis to join platforms like Grab or Bolt, increasing transparency and income opportunities. Encourage public participation

Make it easy for passengers to report misconduct — through apps or hotlines — and ensure swift follow-up action.







What Ketmanee exposed isn’t a new problem — it’s an old wound reopened. It starkly illustrates the painful reality of Thailand’s taxi system. If society continues to ignore such behavior, the country’s image as a world-class tourist destination may come under question once again.

Because at the end of the day, trustworthiness is what both tourists and locals want from public transportation — not the constant fear of being ripped off just for being a passenger.

































