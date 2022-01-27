Chinese New Year sales slow in Pattaya

Chinese New Year is off to a slow start in Pattaya with locals showing little enthusiasm for the Year of the Tiger amid inflation and the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses in Naklua, where Pattaya’s Chinese-Thai community is based, said sales have been stagnant, despite Chinese New Year coming Jan. 30-Feb. 1.







Waredsara Prakobmoon, owner of Chinese goods retailer Kow Jing Por, said costs for New Year’s celebration staples like baskets, buckets, incense, candles, red paper, joss flower and firecrackers all have increased. But her shop continues to sell them at last year’s prices.



It hasn’t mattered, Waredsara said, as sales have been sluggish. She’s hoping they will kick in once the festival begins. If not, she’ll hang on to the stock, as many items can be used throughout the year.































