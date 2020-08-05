Soi Kophai ‘news table’ meets to solve Pattaya drug problems

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
223
A police officer speaks to the Soi Kopai community speaks to the community on how to prevent drug abuse in the community.
Pattaya, police and community leaders strategized how they can better cooperate to stem the flow of drugs at the fourth Soi Kophai Community news table.



The panel discussion and brainstorming session was aimed at documenting drug problems and develop solutions.

Soi Kophai community leaders and residents listen intently to the presentation on the prevention of drugs in their community.
Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and Banglamung Deputy District Chief Paradorn Chainapaporn hosted the roundtable with Soi Kophai President Wirat Joyjinda, city and community leaders and representatives from the Pattaya Police Station and community organizations Aug. 4.

Panelists said the drug situation is Pattaya remains serious, aided by modern technologies that make drugs easier to buy and sell. Police, city and community groups need to use the same technology to stay ahead of problems.

By working together and sharing information, it will make authorities more efficient and responsive, participants agreed.

Pattana Boonsawad, Pattaya Deputy Mayor together with representatives of public and private organizations participated the 4th Soi Kophai Community news table.
