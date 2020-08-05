Soi Kophai ‘news table’ meets to solve Pattaya drug problems

Pattaya, police and community leaders strategized how they can better cooperate to stem the flow of drugs at the fourth Soi Kophai Community news table.







The panel discussion and brainstorming session was aimed at documenting drug problems and develop solutions.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and Banglamung Deputy District Chief Paradorn Chainapaporn hosted the roundtable with Soi Kophai President Wirat Joyjinda, city and community leaders and representatives from the Pattaya Police Station and community organizations Aug. 4.

Panelists said the drug situation is Pattaya remains serious, aided by modern technologies that make drugs easier to buy and sell. Police, city and community groups need to use the same technology to stay ahead of problems.

By working together and sharing information, it will make authorities more efficient and responsive, participants agreed.











