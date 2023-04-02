Soi dog sniffs out stashed methamphetamine pills in Sattahip

A mere soi dog put his drug-sniffing relatives to shame by sniffing out a bag of 1,000 methamphetamine tablets in Plutaluang subdistrict of Sattahip.

Residents called police March 30 when the stray named Namtan (Brown Sugar) by locals jogged down a street chewing on a plastic pack containing seven bags of “ya ba” pills, 1,160 of them in total.







Thinking it was a chew toy, the dog tore open the bag scattering speed pills all along the street. Residents followed the dog picking up the pills to give to police.

No one knew where the drugs were from but police assumed drug dealers tossed the bag into the woods when they spotted a police checkpoint.



















