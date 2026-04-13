Sattahip locks down Songkran as Police and Navy join forces for Wan Lai safety effort

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Sattahip are stepping up security measures ahead of Wan Lai celebrations, with police and naval military units joining forces to ensure public safety during the Songkran holiday. Led by Commander Nattaphon Pinket, commander of the 2nd Naval Military Police Battalion, and Pol. Lt. Col.Phatthanan Somanual, traffic inspector at Sattahip Police Station, officials have rolled out proactive measures including checkpoints at key entry points and high-risk areas.

The operation is a coordinated effort involving Sattahip District, the Royal Thai Navy base, and local police to closely monitor crowds and assist both residents and tourists during the water festival.







According to Sattahip Chief, Pol. Col. Komsan Khamtunkaew, officers in uniform and plainclothes have been deployed for intensive patrols. Authorities are focusing on weapons checks, illegal items, breathalyzer tests for drivers, and inspections of modified motorcycles with excessively loud exhausts.

The crackdown aims to prevent violence, reduce crime, and minimize road accidents during the busy holiday period, ensuring that Songkran celebrations remain safe and enjoyable for everyone.































