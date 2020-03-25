Breaking News: Thai Prime Ministry activates emergency decree effective midnight

BREAKING NEWS!

The Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha announced his statement televised on the Television Pool of Thailand declaring an emergency decree to be effective from midnight of March 26 to intensify all-out measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.





Heads of government agencies are tasked with developing solutions and proposing them to the Prime Minister for further consideration. All relevant units will integrate their work, and related committees will be set up once the decree is in force. A meeting of all units will take place every day at 9:30 a.m. They will provide information and updates to the general public. The government will make announcements to support the country’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gen. Prayut said the government is doing everything in the interest of the people, and asked everyone to cooperate, following the declaration of the state of emergency. People in risk areas should not return to their home provinces at this time. If they have to travel, they are required to go through the screening process. It is important for the public to receive information from the government only.

The Prime Minister assured the public that government has been making preparations, such as setting up field hospitals and making sure that there are enough medical supplies.

Additional details of the emergency decree announced on March 25 included setting up line of commands and allocation of Provincial heads’authorities along with measures to supervise household items hoarding. The Prime Minister also added that people should be living normal lives but with highest cautions, try to stay homes at all times, wash your hands regularly and be alert on daily consumption hygiene. The decree is in effect for three months and can be extended if necessary.