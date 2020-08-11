Thai ACDC commander promises justice for 5 people hurt by sailor’s reckless driving

The commander of the Sattahip’s Air and Coastal Defense Command offered the navy’s full support to five people hurt when a petty officer crashed into their motorbikes on Sukhumvit Road.







Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti visited the accident victims Aug. 10 at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center a day after ACDC Petty Officer 1st Class Chawarit Wongsamrn smashed two motorbikes broken down on the side of the road at Eakthani Market in Plutaluang.



Injured were Surat Srion, 25, Krittayaporn Jia, 18, Arisa Sangruang, 18, and a 14- and 15-year-old.

Utai said the navy will not interfere in legal proceedings against Chawarit and promised the families they would receive justice.












