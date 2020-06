The skies were blue, the weather hot and the beaches open, a middle-age Thai woman apparently thought it was a perfect day for a toke.

Pattaya police patrolling the shoreline June 8 were amazed to see the unidentified woman casually sitting on the beach smoking marijuana through a yogurt drink bottle she had fashioned into a bong.







She now faces charges of possession of a Class 5 narcotic, which carries a penalty of up to a year in prison and a 20,000-baht fine.