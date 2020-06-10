With Pattaya schools closed, HHNFT steps in to teach

With schools still closed, the Child Protection and Development Center is keeping kids busy and learning.

Siromet Akarapongpanitch, assistant director of the Human Help Network Thailand Foundation, which runs the CPDC, ASEAN Education Center and Drop-In Center, said about 100 children are currently under its care until schools reopen July 1.







Wanting to provide children a learning environment and still comply with government social-distancing requirements, the CPDC converted a large multipurpose room into a classroom where students can sit with healthy spacing between them.

Lessons are a combination of conventional classes taught by teachers, and teachers using online lessons as a guide. Siromet explained that many young students have problems learning with online media, so the teacher helps get the points across.

Other classes are taught outside, where the risk of Covid-19 transmission is lower.

Siromet said all HHNFT facilities are rigorously following health guidelines, such as temperature checking and hand-washing.















