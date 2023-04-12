Smoke, no fire thanks to Pattaya police patrol

A Pattaya police patrol spotted smoke coming from a closed barbecue restaurant and stopped the fire before it spread.

Two fire trucks rushed to the Ko Khun Hot Pan Restaurant on Sukhumvit Road near Naklua market at 2.30 a.m. on April 9. Smoke was gushing out of the kitchen, emanating from a charcoal pile.

There were no flames, only lots of smoke. Firefighters drowned the coals to ensure it didn’t spark again.

The eatery suffered only smoke damage. Police assumed employees forgot to put out the grill completely before leaving.





















