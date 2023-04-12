Smoke, no fire thanks to Pattaya police patrol

By Pattaya Mail
Two fire trucks rushed to the Ko Khun Hot Pan Restaurant on Sukhumvit Road after a police patrolman saw smoke gushing out of the kitchen in the middle of the night.

A Pattaya police patrol spotted smoke coming from a closed barbecue restaurant and stopped the fire before it spread.

Two fire trucks rushed to the Ko Khun Hot Pan Restaurant on Sukhumvit Road near Naklua market at 2.30 a.m. on April 9. Smoke was gushing out of the kitchen, emanating from a charcoal pile.

There were no flames, only lots of smoke. Firefighters drowned the coals to ensure it didn’t spark again.

The eatery suffered only smoke damage. Police assumed employees forgot to put out the grill completely before leaving.


Pattaya City firefighters douse the smoking coals in the kitchen of the barbecue restaurant to ensure that the flames will not ignite again.







