Pattaya stylist stabbed in face by angry friend

Police are looking for a woman who stabbed a Pattaya beautician in the face with her keys.

Arporn Permpoon, 59, suffered a bloody gash in the April 9 altercation at the Beauty Salon in South Pattaya. She identified her attacker for police as Boom, 48, who she has known for a couple months.

The beautician said Boom, a tenant in a nearby condominium, called her asking for help with a problem at her unit. As she was working, Arporn refused to come right away.







Not taking no for an answer, Boom showed up at the salon, yelled at Arporn and smacked her in the head with her mobile phone. She then pulled Arporn’s hair and hit her in face while holding her keys, which left the gash.

Others in the salon broke up the fight and Boom fled. Police are pursuing her.















