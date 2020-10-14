Smiling, reckless woman driver sends motorist to hospital

Jantraporn Sangjan doesn’t look remorseful as she poses with the license plate number of her car which she drove into a motorbike severely injuring the driver.

A 50-year-old man was hurt after a smiling woman rear-ended his motorbike in Sattahip.

Samran Bansridum, 50, was unconscious and suffered head and hip fractures in the Oct. 13 wreck on Sukhumvit Road at a U-turn in front of Ruen Young Thong Village. He was sent to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.



At the end of a long skid mark leading into the trees was a Honda City and driver Jantraporn Sangjan, 23, who acted care-free, even smiling as police photographed her.

She offered no defense for the accident and was booked for reckless driving causing injury and was sent to a local hospital to have her blood-alcohol level tested.

Jantraporn’s car slid into a ditch showing signs that it hit the motor bike at high speed.





Paramedic give emergency first aid to Samran Bansridum who suffered head and rib fractures.

Samran’s motorbike is a wreck after it was hit by a car whose driver showed no sympathy nor remorse.


