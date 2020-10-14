Thai-Chinese observe Vegetarian Festival this year with slight increase in prices

Many Thai-Chinese people are preparing to observe their traditional vegetarian diet this week, ahead of the Vegetarian Festival on 17-25 October this year. Shoppers discovered a slight increase in prices of vegetarian food ingredients, particularly vegetables.







Vegetable prices at Bangkhunsri Market in Bangkok are mostly still close to the prices of last week. The Department of Internal Trade’s Deputy Director General Wattanasak Sur-iam, said that vegetables are seeing a 10-15 percent increase from early this year due to heavy rains affecting cultivation in many areas.

Pricing of some vegetables has increased significantly, such as coriander now selling at 300-400 baht per kilogram. Most vegetables however, are selling at prices only slightly raised, as farmers have been growing more to meet the increased demand during the Vegetarian Festival.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) will be pooling vegetable supplies from a central market to better reach distribution centers in all areas from 16th October until the end of the Vegetarian Festival.

Prices of other ingredients such as soy protein, beans, and sesame seeds remain stable from the previous year, helping maintain the price of cooked vegetable meals. To help the general public save on living costs however, the DIT has asked markets and retailers to offer affordable vegetarian meals at 20-25 baht per dish, selling from 14th October until the end of the festival.









Yaowarat Market in Bangkok’s Chinatown this morning was lively due to many customers coming to purchase fresh vegetables. While some vegetable are selling at regular prices, some have now increased by about 10-20 baht per kilogram on average. This is due to the present demand, and the weather affecting cultivation yield.

Despite higher prices, many vendors say they are confident the market will be crowded with customers at the end of the week, as the Vegetarian Festival comes only once a year. (NNT)











