Isan Association of Pattaya honours ancestors at Boon Khao Sak festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Isan Association of Pattaya, led by President Sukreep Krajai, joined Nong Or Monastery in Central Pattaya to celebrate the annual Boon Khao Sak and Boon Pu Ya festival. The event, held at 8:30 a.m. on September 7, drew a large gathering of Isan residents living in Pattaya, creating a warm and devotional atmosphere.

Boon Khao Sak is a significant Isan tradition observed on the 15th day of the waxing moon. Locals prepare sticky rice, grilled meats, and preserved foods such as pla yang (grilled fish), grilled meat, and jaew bong (spicy dip) to offer to monks, dedicating merit to ancestors and departed relatives. The ceremony preserves cultural heritage and expresses gratitude and respect for family lineage.







The opening ceremony was presided over by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and attended by notable figures, including Pattaya City Council members, Chonburi Provincial officials, community leaders, and local residents. Guests and participants enjoyed a vibrant, joyful, and united celebration, reflecting the enduring strength of Isan cultural traditions in Pattaya.

The event highlighted the community’s commitment to maintaining cultural identity while fostering social cohesion among residents from diverse backgrounds in the city.



































