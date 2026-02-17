Skål International Hong Kong celebrates 75 years with strategic return to Skål International Asia

HONG KONG – Against the celebratory backdrop of its 75th Anniversary gala at the Cordis Hong Kong, Skål International Hong Kong marked a defining moment in its history by formally signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to rejoin the Skål International Asia Area on February 6. The move blended heritage with forward strategy, combining ceremony with clear commercial intent.

The MoU was signed by Brian Harris, Vice President of Skål International East Asia, and Jason Kelly, President of Skål International Hong Kong, in the presence of senior leaders from across the travel and hospitality sector. The agreement restores Hong Kong’s formal alignment with the Asia Area Committee and establishes a practical framework for regional collaboration, coordinated programmes, and shared priorities across borders.







The timing was both symbolic and strategic. In today’s travel economy, strong networks consistently outperform isolated excellence. Re-entering the Skål Asia platform provides members with wider market access, closer institutional cooperation, and a more efficient channel for professional exchange across one of the world’s most dynamic tourism regions.

“This signing represents both a homecoming and a springboard,” said Brian Harris. “Skål International Hong Kong has long been one of the great standard-bearers of our organisation in Asia. Its return strengthens regional cohesion and positions both the club and the wider network for more integrated growth and meaningful professional exchange.”



Jason Kelly described the agreement as a decisive step forward. “Rejoining the Skål International Asia Area through this MoU is both a return to our regional family and a clear commitment to delivery,” he said. “We were delighted to welcome Vinzenz Rosa de Pauli, President of Skål Macau, to the signing — a fitting reflection of the partnerships that Skål Asia can foster. With the upcoming Skål Asia Congress in Macau, we have an immediate platform to connect Hong Kong, Macau and the wider region, advancing practical Greater Bay Area tourism initiatives through the trusted Skål framework.”

Founded in 1949, Skål International Hong Kong has long held a respected position within the global Skål community. The anniversary programme was designed not only to honour that legacy but also to position the club firmly for its next chapter – one defined by stronger regional integration, deeper knowledge exchange and enhanced member value.

With the MoU now in place, Skål International Hong Kong and Skål International Asia leadership will move forward with joint initiatives spanning industry forums, membership development and sustainability-focused tourism programmes, aimed at delivering lasting value to the professional community they serve.





About Skål International Hong Kong

Skål International Hong Kong is part of the global Skål network, an international association of travel and tourism executives dedicated to promoting trust, friendship and responsible industry growth. Established in 1950, the club connects senior leaders across hospitality, aviation, travel services and destination management.

About Skål International Asia

The Skål International Asia Area Committee supports and coordinates Skål clubs across the region, advancing collaboration, professional development and regional initiatives that strengthen the Asia-Pacific travel and tourism ecosystem.



































