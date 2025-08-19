Silent irritations spark community tensions as Pattaya urges residents to stop burning waste

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers recently inspected reports of residents burning tree branches and household waste, which created thick smoke and caused discomfort to nearby communities. Such practices, whether in the city, surrounding villages, or open fields, often lead to silent frustrations that can quickly escalate into neighborhood disputes.

During the inspection, officers ordered the fires to be put out immediately, issued warnings, and reminded residents that open burning is strictly prohibited.







City officials are asking for full cooperation from the public to stop burning garbage and garden waste in order to protect the environment, reduce air pollution, and safeguard community health.

Residents are encouraged to report violations to the Pattaya City Hotline 1337.



































