Silent irritations spark community tensions as Pattaya urges residents to stop burning waste

By Pattaya Mail
0
341
Pattaya municipal officers intervene as residents burn yard waste, warning that smoke can cause public nuisance and health issues.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers recently inspected reports of residents burning tree branches and household waste, which created thick smoke and caused discomfort to nearby communities. Such practices, whether in the city, surrounding villages, or open fields, often lead to silent frustrations that can quickly escalate into neighborhood disputes.

During the inspection, officers ordered the fires to be put out immediately, issued warnings, and reminded residents that open burning is strictly prohibited.



City officials are asking for full cooperation from the public to stop burning garbage and garden waste in order to protect the environment, reduce air pollution, and safeguard community health.

Residents are encouraged to report violations to the Pattaya City Hotline 1337.

Citizens are urged to report illegal burning via Pattaya City Hotline 1337 to prevent tensions and protect the environment.

Officials remind the public to avoid burning branches and trash, helping reduce air pollution and safeguard community health.















