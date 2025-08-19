Is this why foreign expats avoid some Pattaya pubs?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s nightlife has long been a magnet for tourists and expats alike, promising neon-lit entertainment, live music, and endless options for a night out. But recent late-night inspections by Chonburi provincial and Pattaya City officials may shed light on why some foreign residents prefer to steer clear of certain venues.







On the night of 15 August, a combined task force spearheaded by Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong ordered surprise checks at entertainment venues in South Pattaya. At a popular pub packed with more than 200 Thai and foreign customers, officials halted the music, turned on the lights, and carried out ID checks and random drug tests.



The good news? No illegal substances were found, and all patrons tested came out clean. But the heavy-handed atmosphere of flashing badges, bright lights, and on-the-spot urine tests is hardly the carefree experience many expats imagine when heading out for a night in Pattaya.

Authorities stressed that the operation was part of their strict enforcement of “No Drugs, No Dealers” policies, along with a seven-point framework to ensure venues comply with laws — from banning under-20s from entering, to prohibiting weapons, to shutting down any venue where over 30% of customers test positive for drugs. Penalties range from temporary closures to a full five-year shutdown.



For some expats, these measures are a welcome sign of order in a city too often stereotyped for vice. For others, the sudden raids, police presence, and possibility of being randomly tested create an uneasy vibe that clashes with the idea of a relaxing night out.

In the end, the question lingers: are these strict crackdowns reassuring expats, or driving them away from Pattaya’s pubs? While the authorities insist the checks are about safety and keeping nightlife clean, the very tactics may be fueling the sense among some foreign residents that certain pubs just aren’t worth the hassle.



































