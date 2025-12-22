Pattaya’s road repairs promise smooth travel but deliver bumps and frustration

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has repeatedly promised smoother, safer roads, but for many residents and daily road users, the reality on the ground tells a very different story. As resurfacing projects continue across the city, frustration is growing over what locals describe as uneven, bumpy, and poorly finished roads that often feel worse than before repairs began.

“Can the mayor please take a drive through all the roads?” one resident asked pointedly. “Are the resurfacing jobs actually okay? How many bumps and uneven surfaces are there?” Others were less diplomatic, describing the condition of Pattaya’s roads as “deplorable” and unlike anything they have seen elsewhere.







A common complaint centers on the aftermath of utility works and road diggings. Residents say that each time a road is opened for pipes, cables, or drainage, the surface quality deteriorates further. Instead of returning roads to their original condition, patched sections are often left uneven, creating ridges, dips, and sudden bumps that pose risks to cars, motorbikes, and pedestrians alike.

Particular anger is directed at manhole covers and drainage grates. Locals point out that asphalt is frequently built up around street grates, leaving covers sitting higher than the surrounding road surface. “Smooth the surfaces around all the manhole and drainage covers,” one comment read. “The quality of resurfacing has to be based on how smooth it actually is.” Another resident questioned whether proper construction standards were being followed at all, asking bluntly if contractors even understood how drains are supposed to be installed.

These flaws are not just an inconvenience. Motorcyclists report sudden jolts that can easily lead to loss of control, while drivers complain of damaged suspension and tires. During the rainy season, uneven surfaces also worsen water pooling, creating additional hazards and accelerating road deterioration.

Critics argue that the problem is not a lack of budget or effort, but a lack of oversight and accountability. Without stricter quality control and enforcement of construction standards, residents fear Pattaya will remain stuck in a cycle of endless repairs that deliver little real improvement.

As complaints continue to pile up, many are calling on city leaders to experience the problem firsthand — not from an office briefing, but behind the wheel, navigating the same roads residents use every day.



































