Sikhs plants trees to honour Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji

India’s ambassador to Thailand Suchitra Durai marked the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism by planting trees at Sattahip School in the Royal Thai Navy compound.

Her Excellency was joined for the ceremony last month by Amrik Singh Kalra, leader of the Siri Guru Singh Sabha Sikh temple in Pattaya and a large group of Indians of all faiths.

In all, about 500 people joined together to plant trees to respond to the philosophy of the guru that the power of nature and God are the same.

Guru Nanak was a nature-lover, and in his writings and pronouncements, he always inspired people to look at nature as the divine presence of the Creator and to form a loving relationship with nature.

The devout believe that planting trees to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak is the best way to celebrate this visionary. Guru Nanak Dev ji said ‘Air is our Guru, water is our father, the earth is our mother. They give us life, we sleep in their laps night and day, so we should not spoil them. There are living beings even in water and if we spoil the water then those living beings that live in the water will die and the people who drink water will also be harmed so we should not pollute the water.”