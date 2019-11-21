Lottery win makes dreams come true for Nong Plalai man

A Nong Plailai man says he can now achieve his dream after winning 12 million baht in the government lottery.

Niran Manorum, 39, brought his mother and daughter to Banglamung Police Station Nov. 16 to report that he’d won the first prize in that day’s lottery draw. He had bought two tickets with the number 017223 as 23 is his birthdate. Each ticket was worth 6 million baht.

A delighted Niran said he has played the lottery for years and has won smaller prizes before. This time he hit the jackpot and didn’t even know it until a friend called to tell him.

The Buri Ram native said can now fulfill his dreams of paying off all his debts, buying land and building a new house for his mother and expanding his business. He also plans to buy and donate audio equipment to his local temple.