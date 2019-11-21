Commemorative Stamps Released for Pope’s Visit

BANGKOK, Nov 20 – Thailand Post has launched stamps to commemorate Pope Francis’s historic visit to Thailand, 35 years after the last visit of Pope John Paul II in 1984.

Thailand Post in collaboration with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT) has issued the special stamp collection, featuring pontiff portraits on four stamps to mark his apostolic visit to Thailand from Nov 20-23.

A QR code on this special set of stamp can be scanned to see the music video of the song, called “Let Love Be the Bridge”. The song is performed by artists, actors and singers, who are Roman Catholic.

On this occasion, Thailand Post will organize an exhibition on Pope Francis’s biography at the Samsen Nai Philatelic Museum.

The exhibition will also display commemorative stamps, issued in 50 countries, where Pope Francis have visited in the past seven years in his apostolic journeys as a pilgrim of peace to foster the building of bridges for peace and understanding.

The “Let Love Be the Bridge” CD will also available for selling at the price of 99 baht each at the exhibition. The proceeds will partially go towards the CBCT for charity. (TNA)