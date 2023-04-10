Sifting machines clean up Pattaya beaches for Songkran

Pattaya brought in the big machines to clean up the beach for Songkran.

The city’s Natural Resources and Environment Department used the sand cleaner to sift and turnover the beach April 6, filtering out bottles, boxes, bags, cigarette butts and even sewage.







Pattaya officials reminded the public that smoking on the sand is prohibited and that there are smoking areas on the footpath.

The machine can filter out items as small as a cubic centimeter and will separate recyclables from naturally decomposing waste.



















