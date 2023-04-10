Homeless man stabbed at Pattaya temple fair

A homeless man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another street dweller at a South Pattaya temple fair.

Surapol Kumtan, 45, was apprehended by police near Wat Chaimongkol Temple where the attack occurred April 6. Police said he confessed to stabbing the other homeless man, identified only as “Moo”.







The late-30s victim suffered stab wounds from a 20-centimeter blade to his head, shoulder and back. He was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police said Surapol confessed that he and Moo earlier got into an argument over one man bumping the other. Moo left to watch a movie at the temple fair and, when it was over, Surapol stabbed Moo as he left the theater area.















