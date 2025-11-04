Sidewalks off-limits in Pattaya as authorities enforce heavy fines on illegal parking

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities are taking action against vehicles parked on sidewalks along South Pattaya Road, reminding everyone that these areas are meant for pedestrians. Officers are issuing fines and citations under the law to help maintain safe, clean, and orderly walkways.

Residents and tourists are urged to cooperate and avoid parking on sidewalks. The public has expressed strong support for the measures, noting that blocked sidewalks make walking difficult and that some businesses even place chairs in the way, further obstructing pedestrian access.



































