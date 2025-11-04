Heavy rains submerge Pattaya as Typhoon Kalmaegi brings more rain November 6–9

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Pattaya woke up to widespread flooding after heavy overnight rains submerged streets across the city, causing traffic disruptions and property damage. Local authorities reported that drainage systems were overwhelmed, particularly in low-lying areas, as water levels continued to rise into the morning.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that heavy rainfall will continue, with Typhoon “Kalmaegi” expected to bring more rain to Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard from November 6–9. Currently moving over Vietnam and Laos, Kalmaegi is forecast to weaken into a depression before entering Northeastern Thailand, but its outer rainbands are likely to affect the Eastern provinces, including Chonburi and Pattaya.







Authorities in Pattaya worked tirelessly through the night to manage flooding and ensure public safety. In one incident, a driver ignored warning signals and verbally abused officials while attempting to drive through floodwaters, ultimately getting their vehicle stuck with the engine stalled. City officials, Pattaya police, and local volunteers worked together throughout the night to assist residents and maintain order, demonstrating dedication and resilience in challenging conditions.

Officials have urged residents and tourists to take precautions, avoid driving through flooded streets, and monitor weather and traffic updates. Farmers are also advised to protect crops from potential water damage due to continued heavy rain.



































