Sick Pattaya elephant on way to Surin hospital

A sick Pattaya elephant is on its way back home.

Ply Kun Phan, 64, was suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis it developed while being held at the Pattaya Elephant Camp. The pachyderm was abandoned by its mahout, and the camp has been closed during most of the pandemic.







Veterinarian Padej Siridamrong of the Nernplabwan Animal Hospital stabilized the diabetic jumbo with 30 liters of saline and unspecified medication before having it loaded into an elephant rescue truck and sent off to the National Institute of Elephant Research and Health Service in Surin, where it will be cared for properly.



























