Shoddy workmanship leaves Pattaya railway road a deathtrap

Shoddy workmanship has left East Pattaya’s railway-parallel road a dangerous mess of uneven pavement and holes.







Nattasit Chaiyachitamorn, 28, became the latest accident victim April 15 after he crashed his motorbike after hitting both a slope and a hole in the roadway between Soi Khao Talo and Soi Khao Noi.







Railway road has been torn up numerous times by contractors laying new water pipes and drainage system. But the workers did not return the road to its previous condition, leaving the pavement uneven and pockmarked by potholes.



Nearby residents said they had complained many times to Nongprue Subdistrict with no effect.









